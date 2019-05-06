Which political parties can lead SA out of our coal-fed climate mess?

in 2019, the world’s foremost climate science body warned that if we are to avert devastating climate destabilisation, we need to take sweeping and unprecedented action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. In other parts of the world, political parties are responding by declaring a climate emergency,and promising bold climate action in line with science and justice.

However, as we head to the polls, South Africans are not given political options compatible with the need to equitably transform the country from being the biggest carbon polluter on the continent to becoming a renewable energy leader.

The African Climate Reality Project recently released an environmental scorecard of election manifestos. The scorecard analysed the political platforms and policy priorities of the main contenders in the election, with mixed results.

The ANC, which has the best chances to win this election, like every election since 1994, is second last in the ranking, coming in ahead only of the ACDP — which failed to even mention climate change in its environmental policy platform. The ANC, as the governing party, should largely be assessed by what it has achieved.

Apartheid’s pollution-heavy legacy and 25 years of ANC policies have left SA 114th out of 115 countries on progress transitioning to a sustainable and secure energy system — with polluting coal dominating our energy sector, and only 68% of the population with reliable electricity access. While the ANC has made some vague promises to shift course, their past actions speak louder than electoral promises.