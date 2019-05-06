Turncoats’ vote for Ramaphosa will not heal ANC’s rot

I sincerely hope Peter Bruce and like-minded former DA, now co-reborn Cyril Ramaphosa supporters who are opting to vote ANC read Helen Zille’s opinion piece in your newspaper. (“I Am Campaigning For the DA, Which SA Needs To Be Strengthened”, April 29).

Many of them probably have, because it seems these new Damascian delusional devotees of the president belong to a section of our society who are likely to read Business Day — upper middle-class professionals and businesspeople who are, compared with the vast majority of our population, relatively unaffected by political dispensations and are reasonably content in their comfort zones of plush offices and homes in leafy suburbs.

Despite their good intentions towards the president, they seem unconcerned that their vote will simply be ignorantly gobbled up within the ANC’s support base and make no difference whatsoever to the party’s incompetence, corruption, and patronage. Nor will it even vaguely contribute to a reversal of our country’s economic, social and political decline so desperately needed by the poor and needy.

The rot in the ANC is too deep and broad to be eliminated by a few well-meaning but misdirected votes of support for Ramaphosa. Those votes will not remove the rogues, thieves, and criminals within the ANC and the state-owned enterprises who claim they are innocent “unless proven guilty in a court of law” and thus enjoy the continued support of their party.

They need to be tried in the court of public opinion, and exercising a vote for a strong opposition will pronounce a verdict that will go a long way to compensate for the absence of an effective criminal justice system and contribute to the removal of their protection, which arises from justice deliberately politically delayed.

David Gant

• Former chair of the federal council of the Democratic Party