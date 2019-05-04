The Czech Republic may know how to tax Google and Facebook

It’s only a matter of time before European countries start taxing tech multinationals, first individually and then in a co-ordinated way. The question really is how digital taxes will work, and so far, the Czech Republic appears to have the best idea.

It became clear in March that France’s push for a Europe-wide tax on Big Tech’s local revenues would fail for now. Germany torpedoed it because of fears of US retaliation against European multinationals, especially German car makers, and the EU is now waiting for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to come up with a global plan. The OECD’s most recent document on the issue reflects an intense deliberative process that could go on for quite a while.

In the meantime, individual European countries are trying out different approaches.

France’s idea is to claim 3% of revenue generated locally by large companies running digital intermediary platforms (such as Uber or Airbnb) or online advertising businesses. Austria’s is similar, only with a 5% rate. Slovakia is trying to collect traditional corporate tax from foreign tech firms by redefining corporate presence for the digital era. The UK wants 2% of local revenue from companies whose business model requires the active participation of UK users in creating content, being targeted with advertising or linked by intermediary platforms.

The Czech finance ministry plans to have a digital tax proposal ready by the end of this month. What’s known about it so far is different from other nations’ plans in two important ways: the high proposed tax rate of 7%; and the targeting of advertising and personal data sales as the primary base.

The country also plans to tax sharing-economy platforms. It estimates receipts of about 5-billion korunas ($217m) a year. France, with six times the Czech Republic’s population, only hopes to receive about 2.6 times as much.