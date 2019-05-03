Opinion

CARTOON: World Press Freedom Day

03 May 2019 - 05:03 brandan reynolds
Friday May 3 2019
Friday May 3 2019

SYLVIA MCKEOWN: Publications drop like flies as beast of social media gobbles up advertising revenue

Start of 2019 has been rough for people in the SA publishing industry, but US media and jobs have been culled too
Opinion
2 months ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Digital media not buzzing along

The wider the audience, the smaller the revenue opportunity
Opinion
3 months ago

Why there is no need to panic about fake news

Despite a certain degree of moral panic, fake news itself does not pose an existential threat either to democracy or the free press, writes Tim ...
Opinion
3 months ago

Has piracy, the internet and cat videos killed creativity?

Tim Harford: Music, books and movies are more readily available than ever before, but how has this affected quality?
Opinion
4 months ago

SA needs journalists to stay put and uncover the truth rather than walking out

By fact-checking what populists say, journalists can circumvent attacks instead of falling prey to them
Opinion
4 months ago
Thursday May 2 2019
Thursday May 2 2019

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Ace and the jokers in the ANC pack
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Shock poll points to coalitionville
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Kusile and Medupi were destined to fail from the ...
Opinion
4.
WATCH: What the data is telling us about the ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Staude’s silence in light of unfolding ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.