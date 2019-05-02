Editing Allowed
WATCH: What the data is telling us about the general election
02 May 2019 - 08:33
Peter Bruce and his team of editors discuss the stories making the news ahead of the general election on May 8.
The panel discusses the latest election polling data from the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) and what sort of alliances political parties might be forced into.
Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and his panel discuss the biggest stories of the week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed