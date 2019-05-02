Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: What the data is telling us about the general election

02 May 2019 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Election posters are displayed in Pretoria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Election posters are displayed in Pretoria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Peter Bruce and his team of editors discuss the stories making the news ahead of the general election on May 8.

The panel discusses the latest election polling data from the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) and what sort of alliances political parties might be forced into.

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and his panel discuss the biggest stories of the week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

WATCH: The role of smaller parties in the general election

Trade Collective political economist Lebohang Pheko​ talks to Business Day TV about the May 8 general election
Politics
1 day ago

ANC and DA both in trouble according to new poll

The Institute for Race Relations has published a new election poll, and it’s not good news for the two leading parties
Politics
1 day ago

ECONOMY WATCH: All eyes on the election results

The consensus among analysts and institutions alike is that the elections on May 8 will give Ramaphosa room to make headway with structural reforms ...
Companies
2 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Election puts a spoke in the wheel of critical issues

Instead of pushing ahead with projects such as the licensing of radio frequency spectrum and the promised aggressive infrastructure roll-out, the ...
Politics
3 days ago

Election battle to lure white voters from the DA shifts to high gear

While the FF Plus has made inroads from the right,  the ANC is courting progressive supporters from the left
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Shock poll points to coalitionville
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Kusile and Medupi were destined to fail from the ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Ace and the jokers in the ANC pack
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Staude’s silence in light of unfolding ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.