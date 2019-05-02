Opinion

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight — Consumers are fed up with Telcos

One in 10 consumers have threatened to switch networks and 44.4% of complaints on social media have gone unanswered by providers, says BrandsEye

02 May 2019 - 14:28 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/SAM74100
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on a new telecoms report as the debate around mobile data prices continues. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by BrandsEye CEO Nic Ray to talk about his company's SA Telcos Sentiment Index report, how it came about and the insights that can drawn from it.

SA’s telecommunications providers should ignore the court of public opinion at their peril, said the research firm in the report, which analysed more than 500,000 social media posts to gauge sentiment about the country’s largest operators: Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom. 

"SA consumers are unhappy with telco providers’ data pricing and poor customer service, as one in 10 threatened to switch networks and 44.4% of complaints on social media went unanswered by providers,” said BrandsEye. 

BrandsEye’s report comes on the heels of a much-publicised report by the Competition Commission, which found the large mobile operators to be pricing poor South Africans out of the data market.  

Take a listen: 

