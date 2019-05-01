Kusile and Medupi were destined to fail from the start

In 2011, the Export–Import Bank of the US (Ex-Im Bank) approved an $805.6m loan to Eskom to finance a US-based company to be their execution partner on Kusile to provide planning; engineering and design services; construction and contracts management; claims and procurement management; and health and safety management services. Early on, a question mark began to form over the international team’s capabilities — another important warning sign — but it was a number of years before the company was quietly downscaled.

Insiders at Kusile suggest a lack of satisfactory project controls became apparent early on in the project (inter-related areas of schedule, cost and scope). For example, the baseline schedule — the immovable reference that enables an accurate variance to be established between planned and actual time and cost — was found to have been revised numerous times.

With more than 50 contractors expected to converge on the Kusile development site project, experienced project management will be required to manage multiple overlapping tasks and timelines. It will also be expected that built-in contingencies to mitigate the risk of delays are an important feature of the project management.

Yet as delays began to creep into Kusile, the sequence of work backed up (another warning flag), and a number of contractors found themselves unable to access the site on their contractually agreed start dates. The contractors were entitled to begin charging Eskom from stipulated start dates, regardless of whether the work had been initiated. Consider that the contractors themselves, with their own supply chains, would have begun to incur costs from capital equipment hire to labour, materials and resources provided by subcontractors.

Control unravels

Control over the essential aspects of Kusile began to unravel, and Eskom’s project teams were faced with multiple issues on all sides, including a significant number of contractor claims made against the utility. The root causes stemmed from inadequate planning, poor engineering designs and interface issues leading to cost and time implications and delayed or no access to the site.

An unforeseen cost was contractor claims for the storage of overseas-manufactured equipment that could not be brought onsite as a result of delays. Such equipment had to be stored offshore or in local storage by the contractor, including preservation and testing, a costly undertaking.

The site was complex and dynamic. In addition to the number of contractors and sub-contractors involved on site, a large number of consultants were hired to deliver solutions for personnel productivity, who failed to meet their mandates.

Insufficient stakeholder management eventually led to labour unrest; yet another project shortcoming that had expensive and time-consuming consequences.