CHRIS GILMOUR: Investor rep needed to challenge bond market status quo

Apple shares rally after hours following consensus-busting results while most European and Asian markets remain shut for May Day holidays
Poor planning, poor design, contractor claims — a single tender for an engineering, procurement and construction contract could have avoided all these, writes Makgopa Tshehla
However, the Institute of Race Relations’ poll is less forgiving
It is very difficult to see the ruling party being forced out of government anywhere
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal's Volcan votes its 19.34% stake against a board appointment, arguing it should go to a South African.
SA’s trade balance improved for a second month, with growth in exports outstripping growth in imports by 0.9 percentage points
Public transport system can be fundamentally changed if we take the opportunity that is staring us in the face
SA, along with Russia, abstained from voting for the US-drafted resolution extending the observer mission in Western Sahara
Cricket SA still working on 'differentiated ticket pricing' as it battles to establish creative income streams to boost its coffers
If talking could solve SA's problems, Tito Mboweni would surely have fixed everything long ago, writes David Pilling
