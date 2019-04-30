Rise of con artists in our politics is nothing but sophisticated electoral fraud

The EFF has attempted to use the selfsame modus operandi and threatened the DA mayor in Johannesburg. Instead of talking about a nonsensical David Mabuza faction in the ANC acting on behalf of the EFF, maybe they should be talking about an EFF faction in the DA.

They are helping each other as we speak. Lying to the electorate that they do not agree, and then after the elections when they cannot be taken to task, they will work with each other again to try keep the ANC out. Their starting point may be different, and their core constituencies poles apart, but their endpoint is exactly the same: fight back against the ANC.

The EFF and DA are two sides of the same coin. They are the Sarah Palin and Donald Trump of SA politics — the ultimate populists. They rely on the paper-thin tactics of populism to win over their supporters. It is a tactic of making the most noise with little substance to speak over reason and real-life policies that work. It is the deafening of reality and empathy. It is the abdication of our Africanness and ubuntu.

The DA slogan “Secure our borders” is Trump in three words. So is “Son of the soil”, the words on the posters of Julius Malema.

The respected Bloomberg news agency reported in April that “the two main challengers to the ruling ANC are increasingly echoing the anti-immigrant and race-baiting bias that’s come to dominate politics in the US under Donald Trump and President Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil, as well as Italy and parts of Eastern Europe”.

That is what populism seeks to do. It seeks to divide and create tension. It wants to distract us from the real messages and abilities of parties to improve the lives of all South Africans and to grow an economy and society that will see our nation transform into the dream we long for.