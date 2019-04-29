HELEN ZILLE: I am campaigning for the DA, which SA needs to be strengthened

The truth is the ANC elite and its policies are actually responsible for increasing unemployment and extreme poverty. And all the ANC has to offer, judging from its manifesto, is a short-cut to the misery of Venezuela or Zimbabwe.

Amazingly, there are many decent people in the ANC who privately acknowledge that the internal battle for the soul of the ANC was lost long ago. If coalitions are on the cards after May 8, the ANC majority is far more inclined to align formally with the EFF, which will marginalise the ANC’s constitutionalists even more.

The best hope for the future of constitutionalism in SA is a stronger DA. This will enable us to form a magnet for a political realignment that draws together constitutionalists in all parties, and across all barriers, to build a new majority. This cannot be done by anyone in a party as hopelessly compromised as the ANC — especially not when its leader is as conflict-averse as President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be. His “long game” will only lead us further down the wrong road, to the point of no return.

More than ever, SA needs a strengthened DA. We are the only party that can challenge the ANC from a position that seeks to defend the rights of all South Africans. We are the only party with a track record of good governance. We are not perfect, and no doubt some internal soul-searching is required. But, unlike the ANC we are entirely redeemable because we do not consist of a compromised patronage network of corruption, where each has to protect the other so all can stay out of jail.

In the DA we generally encourage debate, and there are many of us who do not hesitate to use the space we have to challenge policies and ideas. A stronger DA makes us more confident to engage the issues.

Identity politics, the political philosophy that underpinned apartheid, is being resurrected as a “progressive” philosophy by the EFF as it aims to achieve a reverse takeover of the ANC, uniting long-standing allies such as David Mabuza and Julius Malema. They are using race to mobilise segments of society in their headlong march to implement the policies that have caused the collapse of every economy anywhere they have been tried.

Identity politics is even more dangerous for minorities. Small ethnic parties will consign minorities to permanent marginalisation. The only antidote is to work together with constitutionalists of all races, and in all parties, to build a new majority that has a chance of winning an election, and that will govern to protect freedoms and extend opportunities to all. This is the only way of defending every individual’s rights to language, culture, property, religion, freedom of speech and association (among many others).