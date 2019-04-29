Opinion

CARTOON: Data charges ... daylight robbery

29 April 2019 - 05:03 brandan reynolds
WATCH: The Competition Commission’s damning finding on Vodacom and MTN

Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge talks to Business Day TV about the data services market inquiry’s report
MTN and Vodacom stumble as regulator calls for price cuts

Competition Commission accuses SA’s biggest mobile operators of overcharging consumers
MTN and Vodacom fall on Competition Commission comment

The commission says the mobile network operators are charging higher prices in their home country than they do in other nations
Battle for lower data prices bearing fruit, says Icasa

The Independent Communications Authority of SA says competition among mobile operators is helping consumers get more bang for their buck
