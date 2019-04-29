‘Big men’ will wreak havoc in politics as they did in Steinhoff collapse

Evidence from the wreckage of the Steinhoff collapse, prompts one to reassess the characteristics of certain CEOs in corporates.

Two years ago a paper from Stanford University academics in the journal Leadership detailed how a narcissistic CEO increased risk-taking, overpaid for acquisitions, manipulated accounting data and even committed fraud. And yet the prognosis was different two decades ago.

When psychoanalyst Michael Maccoby published his paper on narcissistic CEOs in the Harvard Business Review in 2000, the dot.com frenzy meant larger-than-life leaders were celebrated as the ones who could see the big picture and steer their companies into the internet revolution. I recall how superstar CEOs dominated the covers of magazines. These skilled orators with an affinity for the grandiose were pictured as inspired leaders who could motivate followers.

In his Steve Jobs biography, Walter Isaacson debunked many myths about the Apple founder. He exposed his less savoury personality traits. In his quest for excellence, Jobs set the bar very high for his employees, and those who did not make the grade were summarily pushed out of the organisation. But perhaps the best-documented case of narcissistic leadership is that of Oracle founder Larry Ellison (who now competes in yachting for the Oracle team USA), whom an executive described as follows: “The difference between God and Larry is that God does not believe he is Larry.” Ouch!

There is an increasing realisation that leadership failures have serious consequences both in the corporate world and in politics. It is no surprise that the recent PwC report concluded that a senior executive of Steinhoff had instructed other executives to inflate profits and asset values. Just as in politics, South Africans have become acutely aware of the dangers of the “big man syndrome” at the top of organisations. What is also of interest is how founders and strong CEOs who were seen as kingpins in their organisations are now subject to inquiry.

After 16 years at the helm of Tongaat Hulett, Peter Staude was replaced and the new CEO promptly commandeered a review of accounting practices that led the share price to halve. It is becoming clear that founders and CEOs who presided over the rise of companies may not be the right people to be in charge when circumstances change. Other recent examples relate to the long-standing management of EOH and Resilient. The pendulum has swung to the other extreme, with even the founders of Aspen being scrutinised.

Powerful leaders have the ability to influence outcomes, especially when there is confusion, and consensus is difficult to reach. The best example in recent times was when popular Tory party politician Boris Johnson jumped ship to the Leave cause. As the poster child for the Leave campaign, he became the optimistic face of Brexit, which had until then contended with the PR dilemma of having to stomach the fractious, anti-immigration leader of the UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage, as its figurehead. On the other side of the Atlantic, Donald Trump has become notorious for his ultimatums, which include his ill-conceived travel bans, building a wall with Mexico and more recently a trade war with China.