WATCH: Thabo Mbeki is back, and batting for the ANC again
Join Hilary Joffe and her guests for an in-depth discussion of the stories that are driving SA’s news agenda
24 April 2019 - 16:48
Thabo Mbeki is back, and the team debates if the statesman could improve the fortunes of the ANC ahead of the election. Also on the show: how the battle between the public protector and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will play out, and the impending arrival of a chief restructuring Officer at Eskom and the challenges that could pose for the utility's executive structure.
