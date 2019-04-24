Opinion

WATCH: Thabo Mbeki is back, and batting for the ANC again

Join Hilary Joffe and her guests for an in-depth discussion of the stories that are driving SA’s news agenda

24 April 2019 - 16:48 Business Day TV
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR
Thabo Mbeki is back, and the team debates if the statesman could improve the fortunes of the ANC ahead of the election. Also on the show: how the battle between the public protector and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will play out, and the impending arrival of a chief restructuring Officer at Eskom and the challenges that could pose for the utility's executive structure.

