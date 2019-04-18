Index trackers do more than connect the dots

The point was further made by the investment professional mentioned above that passive is not passive anymore, that it’s now all about factor investing. To quote Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, “Investors should be sceptical of history-based models. Constructed by a nerdy-sounding priesthood using esoteric terms such as beta, gamma, sigma and the like, these models tend to look impressive. Too often, though, investors forget to examine the assumptions behind the symbols. Our advice: beware of geeks bearing formulas.”

Further, while some of the larger fund providers offer funds at an annual management fee of zero, any vaguely savvy investor knows there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Expenses are always recouped, either as part of the underlying trading cost ultimately reflected in the total investment cost (TIC), or through more scurrilous means that can place investors’ money at risk.

Investors in an indexation-based strategy will tell you one of the primary benefits is lower fees. This is because active funds generally charge substantially higher fees than index trackers and this is the main reason for their underperformance. However, there is another aspect that needs to be considered. What is the point of paying a lower fee for an index tracker that fails to track the index? In an ideal world you would want a tracker fund to exactly match the performance of the index it endeavours to mimic, but in reality some funds post a much larger differential than can be explained by the total investment charges related to managing the fund.

In the accompanying graph we have taken all the indexation-based unit trusts (general equity sector) and compared their performance to the respective indexes they track, over various periods. A position on the grey line would indicate that the fund’s performance exactly matches the index, while a position above or below the grey line is an indication that the fund is not effectively delivering the index. Gryphon’s sampling approach can result in deviations over the short term; these smooth out over the longer term.

In conclusion, an extract from Buffett’s comment in the Berkshire Hathaway annual financial statement of 2013: “My money, I should add, is where my mouth is: what I advise here is essentially identical to certain instructions I’ve laid out in my will. One bequest provides that cash will be delivered to a trustee for my wife’s benefit. My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund.

“I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors – whether pension funds, institutions or individual – who employ high-fee managers.”

• Treurnicht is portfolio manager of the Gryphon ALSI Tracker Fund.