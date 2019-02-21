Editing Allowed
WATCH: What you need to know about Tito Mboweni’s budget
21 February 2019 - 10:08
The Editing Allowed team, lead by Financial Mail editor Rob Rose take a detailed look at the 2019 budget speech.
Business Day deputy editor Jana Marais said the speech was rather concerning as the country has the biggest budget deficit in a decade.
Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there was little room for the finance minister to manoeuvre.
