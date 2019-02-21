Opinion

WATCH: What you need to know about Tito Mboweni’s budget

21 February 2019 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Finance minister Tito Mboweni arrives to deliver his budget speech in Parliament in Cape Town on February 20 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
Finance minister Tito Mboweni arrives to deliver his budget speech in Parliament in Cape Town on February 20 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

The Editing Allowed team, lead by Financial Mail editor Rob Rose take a detailed look at the 2019 budget speech.  

Business Day deputy editor Jana Marais said the speech was rather concerning as the country has the biggest budget deficit in a decade.

Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there was little room for the finance minister to manoeuvre.

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts,click here.

