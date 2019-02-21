CARTOON: Eskom restructuring

Brent enjoys support from Opec-led supply cuts but slowing growth in the global economy keeps traders on edge
If ever you wanted a riposte to the notion of an arrogant state, the 2019 budget is definitively it
Treasury roadshow hopes to sell budget upside after ‘very difficult conversations’ with agencies
The Anti Poverty Forum claims that Eskom was forced to buy power from independent power producers illegally and under political pressure
The retailer’s latest interim results placed a question mark rather than a zero next to the R7bn impairment booked in the first half of its 2018 financial year
Eskom proving to be a millstone around SA's neck, as its R23bn subvention-a -year announced in the budget to tackle its debt, will bring down the Treasury with it into the debt abyss
Nafcoc president Sabelo Macingwane noted the recapitalisation of Sars and the removal of policy uncertainty as steps in the right direction
Economist says officials are clearly in risk management mode
We can't be up for a Kiwi game and down for an Aussie game‚ says Sharks flyhalf Robert du Preez
Renault’s midsize SUV is one of the largest and most affordable in the segment
