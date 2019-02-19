Criminal justice after corporate corruption is just the beginning

In the case of Bain for example, weak governance oversight was one of the internal enablers of its wrongful actions and remedying this deficiency became a core part of their reparations programme. Establishing the facts is complex and time-consuming and involves internal engagement as well as extensive engagement with victims and stakeholders.

Only with these facts in hand can companies move to the second step of designing solutions. Again a mistake that many companies make is to focus on solutions too quickly, without a comprehensive understanding of the harms caused. Two types of solutions are required, firstly, a restoration plan which focuses on compensation to victims and returning ill-gotten gains, and secondly, a change plan which punishes internal wrongdoers and focuses on organisational change to ensure that misdeeds are not repeated. Where necessary, the change plan must include external changes that companies can contribute to, such as strengthening public oversight institutions or establishing industry oversight bodies.

Steps 3 to 6 involve implementation. Reparation does not only require tangible compensation but importantly needs to repair damage to human dignity. In many cases, victims suffer emotional anguish or feel disrespected, which cannot be healed by tangible compensation alone. This makes step 3 and 4 so vital. Step 3 requires that the company acknowledge its wrongful acts and the harms caused, while step 4 requires that the company issue an apology for these wrongful acts and resultant harms. While these can be private or public, the main requirement here is that they are directed at specific harms and as specific victims as possible. A blanket apology for “our mistakes” or “your feelings” are grossly inadequate and often sets the company back in its reparation efforts.

In the fifth step, companies make tangible restoration by implementing their restoration plan. While it often does require financial payments, this is not always the case. If a company has engaged thoroughly and sincerely with victims, the appropriate restoration package can be developed. Finally the company can enact its change plan, which may involve changes to its structure, policies and even incentives.

The six steps do not have to be enacted strictly sequentially. Circumstances may dictate a different ordering. For example, at the outset of a crisis, a company may want to issue an apology for unspecified harms and then issue more specific apologies later. Or the company could repay fees up front and then make broader reparations later.

No reparations programme is perfect but companies can develop plans that can reasonably be accepted by their stakeholders and the broader public. The worst thing a company can do after a scandal is make random gestures and declarations of contrition. This does nothing but contribute to distrust of business and hampers companies’ efforts to move beyond the scandal, never mind the fact that it leaves victims to suffer the burden of unremedied corporate harms.

• Williams is a senior lecturer at the UCT Graduate School of Business and a research fellow at the Centre for Applied Ethics at Stellenbosch University.