Opinion

CARTOON: Saloojee back to bite ANC

19 February 2019 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday February 19 2019
Tuesday February 19 2019

Yusuf Saloojee, former ambassador to Iran, arrested in relation to MTN deal

‘Saloojee was allegedly involved in facilitating the reversal … of a cellphone operating licence awarded to Turkcell, by the government of Iran, ...
Companies
3 days ago

MTN denies paying former ambassador to pave way for Iran deal

Group again rejects the claim by a former employee that it paid Yusuf Saloojee to facilitate the cancellation of Turkcell’s Iranian licence
Companies
1 day ago

MTN Uganda CEO joins executives expelled for ‘compromising national security’

The CEO is the fourth executive ordered out of the country by president Yoweri Museveni's security officials
Companies
3 days ago

MTN has lost its investment appeal, says Afrifocus

The company has lurched from one regulatory crisis to another in recent years, says prominent wealth manager
Companies
1 month ago

Behind MTN’s latest share plunge

Some analysts remain bullish about the share despite Nigerian authorities’ financial demands and other concerns
Money & Investing
3 months ago
Monday February 18 2019
Monday February 18 2019

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zimbabwe fairy-tale ends quickly
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC faces its ultimate test in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANN CROTTY: Will oil find turn SA into a Norway ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
4.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is a disaster of epic proportions
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Tobacco industry prepared the ground for illicit ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.