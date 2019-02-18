Opinion

CARTOON: Mboweni’s budget burden

18 February 2019 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Monday February 18 2019
An interesting budget for an interesting year

Tito Mboweni has a difficult task in next week’s budget, writes Delia Ndlovu, with the economy so weak and the ever-present Eskom issue
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Tito Mboweni as he delivers first budget speech

State capture commission to hear evidence on the Eskom looting, writes Natasha Marrian
15 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Tito Mboweni’s first budget will shed light on Eskom

The Treasury has to tackle an electricity crisis on top of high unemployment and a global downturn, writes Sunita Menon
15 hours ago

WATCH: What to expect in Tito Mboweni’s budget speech

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine talks to Business Day TV about next week’s budget speech
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: It’s time to panic, quickly

As we lurch from one crisis to the next, the question has to be asked: why does it take our government so long?
4 days ago

Cutting state expenditure will go a long way to defusing SA’s debt bomb

The government could raise taxes to claw back fiscal stability, but this would be self-defeating and punishing, writes Ann Bernstein
4 days ago
Friday February 15 2019
Friday February 15 2019

