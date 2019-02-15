CARTOON: The president responds

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Doris Kearns Goodwin’s latest book offers a fascinating new study on presidential leadership
The president says that cost cutting at the power utility will not mean retrenchments
Party faces conundrum after high court ordered that North West chair Mahumapelo be immediately reinstated despite a pending appeal
The gold and platinum miner says it hopes to avoid job losses through constructive engagement with stakeholders
Load-shedding could lead to growth forecasts for 2019 being revised down, writes Sunita Menon
Multinational mining and metal company South32 needs to negotiate a new power supply deal with crisis-hit Eskom
Commons rejects a motion intended to express MPs’ support for May as she seeks to renegotiate the UK's Brexit deal
The death of the English goalkeeper this week brought back memories of an extraordinary contest
These theatrical works happen simultaneously in four cities and are projected via live stream for local, international and online audiences, writes Kgomotso Moncho-Maripane
