EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Happy ‘Jacob Zuma resignation day’ anniversary, SA
Unisa falls apart, and Angelo Agrizzi will not be saying what he says he knows about Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Zimbabwe's neighbours have turned a blind eye to its ruling party's unleashing the army on protesters. That has resulted in 17 fatalities at last count.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will not be taking the stand on Friday to testify about alleged Bosasa bribes paid to suspended prosecutions bosses Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi — because of his recent corruption arrest.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Unisa is the oldest distance-education institution in the world, with a history of great achievements. But now nobody picks up the phone, and study guides arrive after exams, writes Jonathan Jansen.
“You cannot transfer skills via books and videos. You have to have someone physically show you how to do a new thing, be it laying a brick or shaping an engine block,” writes Peter Bruce.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Woolworths's executive churn reinforces analysts' below-market expectations for earnings growth over the next few years.
Sibanye-Stillwater has launched a formal process to restructure a number of its unprofitable gold mines, with the potential loss of up to 6,600 jobs.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Valentine's Day has special significance in SA as it marks the anniversary of former president Jacob Zuma's resignation.
This day brings bitter sweet memories for some of us but it also serves as a reminder that love always prevails. Love is the one thing that keeps us going even when we are faced with hardships. Today I send you all my love and say thank you for showing love. Happy Valentine’s Day— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 14, 2019
Very visual
Graph of the day
Several JSE-listed construction companies won large contracts in Australia or the rest of Africa which have, in some cases, driven them over the edge of bankruptcy.