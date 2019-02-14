Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Happy ‘Jacob Zuma resignation day’ anniversary, SA

Unisa falls apart, and Angelo Agrizzi will not be saying what he says he knows about Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi

14 February 2019 - 12:57 Robert Laing
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: JACKIE​ CLAUSEN
Zimbabwe's neighbours have turned a blind eye to its ruling party's unleashing the army on protesters. That has resulted in 17 fatalities at last count.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will not be taking the stand on Friday to testify about alleged Bosasa bribes paid to suspended prosecutions bosses Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi — because of his recent corruption arrest.

Unisa is the oldest distance-education institution in the world, with a history of great achievements. But now nobody picks up the phone, and study guides arrive after exams, writes Jonathan Jansen.

“You cannot transfer skills via books and videos. You have to have someone physically show you how to do a new thing, be it laying a brick or shaping an engine block,” writes Peter Bruce.

Woolworths's executive churn reinforces analysts' below-market expectations for earnings growth over the next few years.

Sibanye-Stillwater has launched a formal process to restructure a number of its unprofitable gold mines, with the potential loss of up to 6,600 jobs.

Valentine's Day has special significance in SA as it marks the anniversary of former president Jacob Zuma's resignation.  

Several JSE-listed construction companies won large contracts in Australia or the rest of Africa which have, in some cases, driven them over the edge of bankruptcy.

