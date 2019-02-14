CARTOON: Eskom’s election peril

The rand weakens 1.6% to R13.9952/$, making it the biggest loser among emerging-market peers
The government could raise taxes to claw back fiscal stability, but this would be self-defeating and punishing, writes Ann Bernstein
It has emerged that most — but not all — of the tender has been awarded, but it will only kick-in in early July
Party faces conundrum after high court ordered that North West chair Mahumapelo be immediately reinstated despite a pending appeal
If miners take operations off the grid, the problems at Eskom will be exacerbated as key customers find alternatives
Chief economist Goolam Ballim estimates growth of 1.3% for 2019, but with persistent electricity shortfalls, that 1.3% ‘faces material downside risks’
Planned listing of one of three African 'unicorns' has some investors wondering if it’s an effort at sustaining a difficult business, or an attempt at fuelling a powerhouse growth trajectory
But Sadc countries close ranks with the Zimbabwean government
The Super Rugby opener promises to have all the fireworks and rugby fans are invited to enjoy the ride
Now in his 60s, Hollywood’s most prominent African-American filmmaker says awards for black people depend on the racial diversity of the selecting panels, writes Raphael Abraham
