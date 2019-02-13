Sustainable economic growth is the most palatable for SA

When the real, that is, inflation-adjusted interest rate at which a country borrows exceeds real GDP growth, the country needs to run a primary budget surplus to stabilise the debt ratio. However, we are nowhere close. Given a budget deficit of 4.3% of GDP and interest payments on the government debt amounting to 3.6% of GDP, SA is currently running a sizeable primary deficit of 0.7% of GDP.

Thus, our debt burden looks set to continue growing until such time as growth accelerates or the government tightens fiscal policy by about 1% of GDP. The longer adverse debt dynamics are allowed to run, the more slippery they become.

Already, interest payments on the government debt are the fastest growing item in the budget, with projected growth of nearly 11% per annum over the next three years. On the current trajectory, the government’s debt service costs will overtake its spending on social grants in 2021-2022.

Not politically palatable

What can any government do in the face of such challenging debt dynamics? Unfortunately, while there are obvious answers from an economist’s perspective, they are rarely politically palatable. One approach is to bite the bullet and tighten the fiscal stance further, either by raising taxes or by cutting spending.

However, this is contractionary for aggregate demand, and can weigh on GDP growth in the short run. Strong consolidation measures seem unlikely at this juncture. For one thing, the government’s promise at the jobs summit last year not to impose any mandatory retrenchments in the public sector would seem to hobble its ability to further curtail spending, although the mid-term budget disclosure that the staff turnover rate in the public sector is a high 6% perhaps offers some scope to shrink head count through natural attrition.

Furthermore, the negative public reaction to the one percentage point hike in VAT in the 2018 budget shows little social tolerance for higher indirect taxes, while the paltry response of personal income tax receipts to the tax hikes of the last few years indicates that perhaps higher tax rates have undermined the narrow tax base.

Positively, however, we think that current efforts to rehabilitate Sars, including the process to appoint a new head, ought to gradually boost the efficiency (and hence the quantum) of tax collections over time.

Sell dead-weight assets

The government could also look to restructure its balance sheet, selling assets that are currently earning a negligible rate of return and using those receipts to avoid incurring further debts, on which it pays more than 9% interest. While the governing ANC has long clung to the idea of its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as key for a developmental state, there are hints of a lively debate on this front, not least because of the urgent challenges at Eskom. However, the issue of privatisation is a point of fierce ideological contestation within the ANC and in SA more broadly.

The recent ANC lekgotla, for example, approved the unbundling of Eskom but nixed any associated privatisation. Organised labour remains bitterly opposed to the idea.

Still, the scale of SA’s fiscal challenges, both within the budget itself and at loss-making SOEs, argues for bold measures now. Such measures might entail some short-term pain, but any serious efforts to stabilise SA’s public finances would also almost certainly lift business confidence and hence private investment spending, and thus, ultimately, growth.