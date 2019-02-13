CARTOON: Vytjie against the Guptas

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
John Dludlu points out that unions are furious with plans to unbundle Eskom — and they should be (and so should all of us)
It has emerged that most — but not all — of the tender has been awarded, but it will only kick-in in early July
Party faces conundrum after high court ordered that North West chair Mahumapelo be immediately reinstated despite a pending appeal
If miners take operations off the grid, the problems at Eskom will be exacerbated as key customers find alternatives
Chief economist Goolam Ballim estimates growth of 1.3% for 2019, but with persistent electricity shortfalls, that 1.3% ‘faces material downside risks’
Push comes as developers seek government approval of next-generation advanced and small modular reactors and the administration’s help in selling their products worldwide
But Sadc countries close ranks with the Zimbabwean government
The Super Rugby opener promises to have all the fireworks and rugby fans are invited to enjoy the ride
Some scientists say that old adage about eating like a king in the morning is a myth peddled by cereal companies
