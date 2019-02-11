Greater challenges and scrutiny lie ahead for central banks

While the global economy emerged from recession in the fourth quarter of 2009, the pace of growth since has been lacklustre. Many have argued that successive rounds of QE only encouraged risk taking in the financial economy rather than in the real economy.

There does, however, seem to be consensus that QE played a crucial role in containing the crisis and that central banks had little choice as “other policymakers were paralysed by dysfunctional politics” as Mohamed El-Erian says in his book The Only Game in Town: Central Banks, Instability and Avoiding the Next Collapse. It remains to be seen which of the unconventional tools devised during this period will be migrated into the conventional toolkit of central banks.

From an African perspective, QE programmes produced mixed results. The initial strong inflows of capital as part of search-for-yield strategies and favourable financial conditions allowed many sub-Saharan African countries to finance their deficits more easily, leading to a surge in euro-dollar issuances. But the great exit is proving to be a challenge for many of these countries and those nonfinancial corporates that relied too heavily on a cash-flush system and cheap valuations to increase their leverage but paid too little attention to structural reforms and improving their economic and financial resilience. Now they are finding it harder and more costly to meet their external financial obligations.

Another key feature of the financial market and policymaking landscape since 2010 has been the changing role of central banks. Leading up to the financial crisis, central banks focused primarily on achieving and maintaining low and stable inflation, deemed necessary to create an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth. While the future primary role of central banks and monetary policy will remain medium-term price stability, lessons from 2008 clearly point to the need to give broader financial stability more prominence.

The rationale for the increased focus on financial stability is informed by the increasing interdependence of economies, the interconnectedness in the global financial system, and the systemic nature of risks brought about by this kind of integration. Policymakers will continue to grapple with how best to manage the relationship between price and financial stability as well as macro- and micro-prudential policies. The future will tell whether we will see more co-ordination or whether we will move towards more integration.