Big Brother is watching you — at work

Employers will have to think carefully about accountability in the event of a machine or AI program malfunctioning and causing some kind of damage or harm. Someone has to manage the machines, and if a human being is responsible for the malfunctioning of software or hardware that caused the problem, then misconduct or poor performance would almost certainly come into play.

As the law stands, employers are vicariously liable for the wrongful acts of their employees or agents if these acts occur during the course of employment. In the future, employers could also find themselves being held liable for the wrongful acts of their autonomous robots.

In the meantime, companies should be giving some serious thought to upskilling their human resources practitioners, who will have to be more astute than ever in anticipating and managing the impact of technological changes on the workforce. Wearable devices, for instance, come with a host of employee-related implications, especially for retraining, reskilling and health and safety. With robotic wearables becoming more prevalent, the chances of being injured by a robot increase, making occupational health and safety ever more important.

Yet another aspect for employers to consider is that AI can be discriminatory if not properly programmed. For example, in a job selection process, algorithmic analysis could use otherwise objective criteria to result in outcomes that are biased. In SA, where the Employment Equity Act prohibits unfair discrimination, such algorithms would need to be carefully configured to ensure compliance.

Then there is the possibility of pushback from organised labour. Trade unions are likely to view the increasing use of robotics as a threat to human job security and, perhaps, in the case of tools for people analytics, to employee privacy too. A lot of work and buy-in from organised labour is sure to be needed to show anticipated positive gains from the use of AI and robotics, including robotic wearables. Factors such as increases in the number of jobs, increases in wages and better working hours and conditions will be important in these conversations.

Given the pace at which robotics and AI are entering the world of work, these conversations —should already be happening in earnest. Technology will not wait for the human element to catch up.

• Raphulu is a partner in the Bowmans employment and benefits practice.