Venezuela may yet be saved from itself, courtesy of foreign support

Nearly 90% of Venezuelans now live in poverty. Inflation is projected to hit 10-million percent next year according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF); citizens already use literal wheelbarrows of money to purchase staples such bread and milk — when they’re lucky enough to find them on store shelves.

Since 2015, more than 3-million people have fled the country. The world has watched with growing dismay as Venezuela — an economy once buoyed by the world’s largest proven oil reserves — has descended from prosperous nation to humanitarian catastrophe in less than a decade.

And yet, for the first time since President Nicolás Maduro came to power in 2013, the political situation in Venezuela appears finally to have begun to shift. This alone would be cause for celebration, but we are also witnessing something fortuitous and unexpected.

It goes well beyond people lashing out against horrendous living conditions or revolting against a repressive regime. That storyline has played out at many other times and in many other places. What’s exceptional about Venezuela’s current situation is that the country’s opposition is now backed by a genuine alignment of foreign powers on an issue that isn’t a core national interest for any of them.

An opposition movement overwhelmed and fragmented by the country’s many problems and resolute military support for an inept government has rallied around Juan Guaidó, a young engineer and leader of Venezuela’s parliament. Guaidó dared to be the rallying figure for Venezuelans to unite behind.

He is bolstered by his position as elected leader of the country’s national assembly, but also by the courage required to invoke the constitution to proclaim himself “interim president” until free and fair elections can be held. But his bid to revitalise his country’s broken political system is also buttressed by broad and deep support from much of the international community.

As of this writing, more than 20 countries have recognised Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader, among them the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, and all of the country’s Latin American neighbours except Mexico.