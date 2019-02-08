SA cannot afford to use reckless populism to change Reserve Bank mandate

Notwithstanding the increasing calls for equity and ownership changes on the domestic front, SA’s policymakers would do well to reject calls for the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank on the basis of the devastating consequences that tend to befall countries that undermine the autonomy of the main monetary policy institution in developing economies.

In the mid-2000s Zimbabwe’s central bank surrendered its independence to acquiesce to the political agenda of the governing Zanu-PF. Faced with international sanctions and shrinking liquidity, the political elite resorted to printing money, which was used to finance political projects such as agriculture inputs for resettled rural dwellers, sustenance of patronage, appeasement of security chiefs, and financing of the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo in support of then president Laurent-Desiré Kabila.

The printing of money by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe was imprudent, but it showed the extent to which political consideration had crept into monetary policy management. This resulted in a surge in consumer prices to hyperinflation levels, and ultimately led to the suspension of the Zimbabwean dollar as legal tender when the highest denominated note reached 1-trillion Zimbabwe dollars and was no longer tradeable against other currencies. This underscores the fact that undermining central bank independence for the sake of short-term populist goals is a slippery slope leading to currency collapse.

Policy slippages are a well-trodden path. In the 1950s Venezuela was the fourth-richest country in the world, and its currency, the bolivar, was one of the strongest in Latin America. This success was weakened in the 1970s by the socialist presidency of Carlos Andres Perez, who undermined the independence of the Central Bank of Venezuela, successfully pressurising it to offer easy money. The new elite and institutions that benefited from nationalisation of the oil industry at the time used the money on price speculation, issuing a slew of imprudent bonds, and the government had free access to national reserves, fuelling corruption and resulting in an aggressive increase in public debt.

Over time, this led to stagflation, an economic situation that was exploited by Hugo Chavez, who trumpeted populist rhetoric as an antidote to the underlying economic problems, thereby gaining the presidential seat in the 1998 election. The Chavez policy package simply augmented the left-wing economic agenda. He imposed price controls and dictated monetary policy, but there was no respite.