A self-governed pay system has been a big part of SA’s growing inequality

Considerably less successful were Edcon, Ellerines, Mittal, Murray & Roberts, JD Group — all feature among the standout failures whose executives were well rewarded even in the face of pending doom. But there were many others — Barloworld, Johncom, Liberty, Massmart, Nampak, Old Mutual, Sun International, Tiger Brands and Woolworths — where dull to declining corporate performance was rewarded by exceptional remuneration packages.

Executives in the country’s once-powerful mining industry were also consistently rewarded for outstanding performances even when it was evident they were doing little more than riding the wave of global demand for commodities.

And what should we make of Anglo American, whose CEOs regularly feature among the best paid in the world despite the group’s shrinking asset base? With the benefit of hindsight, it’s apparent this company, which was once so dominant in the lives of every South African, made a series of faulty strategic decisions as it considered how best to cope with the end of apartheid and a much more open global trading and investment environment.

Even allowing for the “creative destruction” that Joseph Schumpeter describes as an important part of the incessant revitalisation of any business structure the failure (or lack of success) rate of SA’s large companies is unsettling in the context of the consistently generous payments made to their executives.

While hindsight does allow for a more realistic and harsher judgment of their performance, the shocking reality is that every year executives are paid on the assumption they will be exceptionally successful. History, even recent history is ignored. There is no attempt to reclaim exceptional payments in the event of pedestrian performance.

Clawback provisions that have recently been introduced by some remuneration committees reveal just how destructive a CEO has to be before there is even a chance he will be called to account. In its recently released annual report informs shareholders it is seeking their approval to introduce provisions in its remuneration policy, which would allow the company to clawback some of the share-based awards under exceptional circumstances.

The circumstances include material mis-statement of financial results, misconduct or fraud, a material breach of the executive’s obligations to the group, deliberate harm to the group’s reputation and a material risk management failure. There is nothing about a clawback in the event his performance does not justify the generous awards.

Seventeen years on, it’s difficult to imagine that corporate SA could have been much worse off if shareholders had refused to give in to the pay demands of its executives. It is also difficult not to wonder if the gatekeeping by remuneration consultants, headhunters and remuneration committees has not helped to perpetuate the alleged shortage of supply of “appropriate” executive talent.

As former head of the UK’s High Pay Commission, Deborah Hargreaves points out, in any normal market of supply and demand if the supply is scarce prices rise temporarily prompting an increase in the supply. Not so with executives, it seems.

We have had 17 years of a self-governed remuneration system that has underpinned growing inequality in our society. It is not an inevitable part of the capitalist system but the resulting inequality and the perception of lack of fairness does threaten the future of that system.

It is time we looked closely at the behaviour that has been incentivised by the past 17 years of generous pay and determine whether or not the executive remuneration system is fit for purpose. It might prove to have been appropriately generous and therefore fair, alternatively we might learn better ways to incentivise our business leaders as we struggle to achieve the sustainable development that this country and all its citizens need.

• Elster and Satchwell are with the Raith Foundation.