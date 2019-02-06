Retailers’ hopes and fears in the Amazon era

The retail environment in SA is in a state of flux. Edcon Holdings’ financial problems paint a grim picture of a local retail environment that is struggling amid poor economic circumstances. They are not the only company suffering: Mr Price and Woolworths reported lower-than-expected Black Friday and festive-season trading, while internationally the changing retail environment has left Toys R Us, Gap, Sears and Debenhams either bankrupt or slashing expenses.

While a tough economic environment and higher living costs are giving retailers a hammering in store, consumers’ shift to online shopping also cannot be ignored. Mr Price reported poor festive-season figures — retail sales grew by just 1.9% — but noted that online sales “were growing fast”. Woolies mirrored this pattern with its online sales recording an impressive 46.1% growth, which it now contributes 7.7% of total sales.

For many consumers, shopping online has become a more convenient option. Attracted by constant specials and the ability to quickly price compare, customers are, indeed, now voting with their mouse.

Online shopping in SA growing — but the experience needs to improve

According to the 2019 Online Retail Report by World Wide Worx, online retail in SA passed the R14bn mark last year. This equates to 1.4% of the total SA retail spend (up from 1%) and, more notably, a 25% growth rate over the previous year. This is faster than expected and shows that e-tailers, or e-tail offerings of traditional retailers, are gaining customers where bricks-and-mortar stores seem to struggle.

Despite the benefits of having an online shopping presence, not all e-tailers are doing it well. They have access to a goldmine of data, which can be harnessed to sell one-to-one to their customers, offering them exceptional value and a positive, almost personal, customer experience.

Product recommendations based on browsing or buying behaviour is an obvious example, but the truth is, even armed with insights into their customers’ every like and need, very few join the dots between the products customers are looking at, the videos they’re watching or the recipes they’re reading, and the increase in sales.