Renewable energy needs to be part of SA’s Integrated Resource Plan

The plan suggests that the government has somewhat embraced renewables, which have gained traction in other parts of the world as countries recognise they are an economically sound means to combat climate change. However, the same cannot be said of Eskom, which holds a monopoly over power generation and the transmission of electricity, as its primary business model remains dependent on ongoing and growing coal-fired power sales.

It is therefore unlikely that Eskom will, in the short term, see the value of shifting to renewables as it struggles to service its debt burden of more than R400bn. However, many utilities across Europe and the US have adjusted their business models, recognising that global investment in coal is declining.

Over the years, the renewable energy sector has demonstrated that it can be a key jobs driver and contributor to SA’s energy security both in the country and internationally.

The introduction in 2011 of the renewable independent power producer procurement programme (REI4P), a competitive tender process that was designed to facilitate private-sector investment into grid-connected renewable-energy generation in SA, was designed to go beyond the procurement of energy to also contribute to broader national development objectives, such as job creation, social upliftment, and increasing opportunities for economic ownership. And it has delivered on these expectations.

Creating jobs and power

The renewable-energy sector has, to date, invested close to R202bn (24% of which is foreign direct investment) in the SA economy. It has contributed 26,840GWh. Perhaps more significantly, as SA battles unemployment hovering at about 27%, the renewable-energy sector has created about 36,500 jobs, and has the potential to create more. South Africans own, on average, 48% equity in all IPPs while black South Africans own, on average, 31% of project equity.

Given this strong performance from renewables, the IRP draft update does not go far enough to optimise their potential — specifically with regards to job creation and GDP growth.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has modeled that rolling out the draft IRP will result in stop-start procurement, with linked stop-start job creation in the renewable sector and lower GDP. By contrast, adopting a bolder approach that smooths out the procurement allocation and raises annual procurement allocations of renewables to 2030 would boost both job creation and GDP.