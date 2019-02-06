Climate change must be a central pillar of SA’s economic growth

We cannot predict with great accuracy when and how severe future floods and droughts may occur, though better infrastructural planning and improved government co-ordination can protect us in the short run. But to fully secure our future, we need drastic changes. By responding fully to one of the greatest threats to modern society as we know it, Ramaphosa has the greatest opportunity to establish himself as a global leader.

He has already acknowledged the risks and negative impacts associated with climate change. At the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos last year, Ramaphosa said climate change is “no longer just a fable or a fiction” and that the drought in Cape Town was an example of the “real effect of climate change”. Similarly, SA’s policies acknowledge the need for decarbonisation. SA was one of the founding signatories to the Paris Agreement, yet when it comes to implementation, we lag far behind our aspirations.

One of the main reasons for this is that much of the ANC’s approach to rebuilding SA’s economy is flavoured by a tired reliance on extractive industries, particularly mining. This is clear in the ANC’s 2019 election manifesto in which it hedges a welcome focus on renewable energy with the claim that SA has “large coal reserves that can provide cheap energy”. In reality, these large coal reserves will ultimately cause more damage to the economy than they will ever benefit it.

Fossil fuel reliance

As things stand SA derives more than 90% of its electricity from coal. A recent report released by Climate Transparency found that SA’s electricity is the dirtiest of all the G-20 countries and that our emissions per capita are roughly double the G-20 average. This trend has been increasing in recent years as a result of SA’s high dependency on coal, expansive new coal-generation projects, and low share of renewables in power generation.

As an aspirant global climate leader, these figures are embarrassing enough, but burning fossil fuels does more than just affect the global climate — it also has direct and measurable effects on SA’s economy. Another recent study by UCT’s Energy Research Centre showed that the negative externalities associated with SA’s fossil fuel use — such as health impacts from air pollution, water quality, and environmental effects, to mention a few — could cost as much as 6% of total GDP. In other words our dependence on coal is a contributor to both immediate and global economic risks.