Mining Indaba’s focus on wooing investors is deeply flawed

As we have shown in this report, that contestation has not subsided and remains at the core of disputes and conflicts in the sector.

In State of the Nation, South Africa 2016, Who is in Charge, in a chapter entitled: “Inequality, poverty and the state: The case of South Africa 2006–2011 by Margaret Chitiga–Mabugu, Evans Mupela, Phindile Ngwenya and Precious Zikhali, the authors argue that “empirically there is a disconnection between poverty and inequality in South Africa”. They find in their paper that “while South Africa has made notable progress in terms of aggregate poverty reduction ... this has not been accompanied by a corresponding reduction in inequality”.

They further make the argument that their research points to the fact that “growth does not necessarily affect poverty and inequality either together or indeed at all” while noting that “it is highly likely that inequality drives much of the social unrest in South Africa ... and has both a direct and indirect impact on dampening growth rates in the country”.

It is noteworthy then that while our report points to a distinct lack of benefit accruing to affected communities, other research highlights the general failure of the SA economy to reduce inequality and its concomitant threat to social cohesion.

The disparity between government and corporate’s rosy view of what mining offers the SA economy and the lived reality of deepening poverty and growing inequality suggests an increased threat of social conflict within the sector.

In an address to an assembly at the launch of Mistra’s recent publication, The Future of Mining in South Africa, Sunset or Sunrise, the mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe again placed the question of people, and how they experience mining, at the centre of his own analysis. He however laments in the same speech, that government has not yet found the formula to ensure that mining benefits accrue to the affected communities.

This comment by the minister and chair of the ANC, taken together with the contributions of Joel Netshitenzhe, a member of the national executive of the ANC, in the same book, raises hopes that government has internalised the central challenge facing efforts to realise a more inclusive and just mining regime.