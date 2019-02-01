The no-deal Brexit myth needs to be busted

Evangelists for a no-deal Brexit haven’t given up. On the contrary, they have been emboldened by this week’s vote in parliament, by polls showing support for a no-deal exit, and by a new plan that they claim will give Britain a quickie divorce from the EU with none of the pain experts predict. If it all sounds too good to be true, it is.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and other Brexiteers have flogged the proposal incessantly as the best solution to the current political impasse. The Daily Express has dubbed it a “secret weapon”. It is the key to a newly hatched Plan B, supported by both hardliners such as Rees-Mogg and some moderates in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative party. If May fails to return from her negotiations in Brussels with what Boris Johnson has called a “freedom clause” to get out of the Irish backstop, expect Brexiteers to push what they call an Article 24 arrangement.

Most of us aren’t well-versed in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, the 1948 agreement to reduce trade barriers that is now part of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). But Article 24 is well-known to experts as the rule that allows groups of countries to discriminate in favour of each other without having to treat all trading partners equally, as the WTO’s most-favoured nation rules require.

Brexiteers argue that the UK and the EU can use Article 24 — and especially paragraph five’s provision for an “interim” arrangement that can last up to 10 years while a permanent deal is being negotiated — to agree a zero-tariff deal with the EU until a long-term free-trade agreement is developed. Presto: Brexit happens on March 29 with no food and medicine shortages, no Irish backstop, no border controls and no panic. If only.

The problem here isn’t in drafting a deal quickly. It can be done over lunch if you know what you are doing. Lorand Bartels of the University of Cambridge’s law faculty, does — and did, recently devising a full, ready-made Article 24-compliant agreement, which he tweeted. It contains three brief articles as well as an annex and fits neatly onto three quarters of a page.

Bare-bones agreement

Brexiteers seized on the paper as proof that an Article 24 Brexit is possible — but they missed the simple point of Bartels’s exercise. Striking a bare-bones trade agreement isn’t hard; but it would never come close to replicating the frictionless system that allows the crankshaft used in a Mini to cross the Channel three times before the finished car rolls off the assembly line.