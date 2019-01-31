Opinion

WATCH: What life after Maria Ramos means for Absa

31 January 2019 - 12:07
123RF / DANIL CHEPKO
123RF / DANIL CHEPKO

Business Day editor-in-chief Peter Bruce and his panel of journalists debate the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of Editing Allowed.

The panel discusses Maria Ramos’s departure from Absa and who might be her successor.

The panel also look at how disagreements between former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa could affect the ANC’s election campaign and whether the DA can get its house in order ahead of the election.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

