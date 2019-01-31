CARTOON: Nine wasted years? Zuma disagrizzis

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Get ready for bash-proof and pinch-proof ‘intelligent’ doors
Plans for rolling mass action come after the inventor of the Please Call Me service says he is insulted at Vodacom’s settlement figure
Despite the party's strained relations with the public protector, it is now depending on her to rule against Ramaphosa over Bosasa funding, writes Karyn Maughan
SA could lose all but one of its gold mines and shed 150,000 jobs if Eskom is allowed to charge a 15%/year tariff increase over three years
The ECB president believes sentiment is being weighed down by geopolitical factors but he still has faith in the underlying strength of the economy
Jardine Matheson believes an electronic trading error was the cause
Fed chief Jerome Powell says the justification for further increases has 'weakened' amid 'cross-currents' battering the US economy
After beating Sri Lanka comprehensively in Brisbane, the hosts are determined not to take their foot off the pedal in the second and final Test in Canberra
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.