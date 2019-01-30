Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How do you use an asset like Maria (Ramos)?

Jacob Zuma tells Twitter about his many, many accomplishments, and should Eskom be split into three entities, Pravin Gordhan asks

30 January 2019 - 12:23 Robert Laing
Maria Ramos. Picture: SUPPLIED
Maria Ramos. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

President Cyril Ramaphosa's comment in Davos that SA had suffered nine lost years stung his predecessor Jacob Zuma into responding on Twitter with his list accomplishments.

"Should we unbundle Eskom into three entities as is the practice worldwide?” asks public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. 

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Corrupt executives are just one of the many ailments afflicting state-owned enterprises, writes Wits School of Governance associate professor William Gumede.

Political party faithful tend to be as balanced as religious cult members when anyone questions their beliefs. But with an election looming, DA devotees need to hear out Gareth van Onselen.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Shoprite's share price fell 17% to R148.83 on Wednesday as the market reacted to a trading statement it issued at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Vedanta CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan says the group intends investing $9bn to expand in SA and India over the next five years.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Has President Cyril Ramaphosa offered Maria Ramos a senior post in his administration, and who will Absa appoint as its next permanent CEO?

Very visual

Graph of the day

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Three DA scenarios after the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: Ramaphosa should throw Zimbabwe a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ROB ROSE: Audit angst over Bosasa
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Cosatu turned a blind eye to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Why it’s so hard pulling SOEs out of their ...
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bosasa: we know where the vault was — but where were the ...
Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Reporters write the news, but subeditors make the newspaper
Opinion / Columnists

JUSTICE MALALA: Although new to social media, Zuma is no fool
Opinion / Home & Abroad

STEPHEN CRANSTON: The active-versus-passive investing debate
Opinion / Investor's Notebook

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Top prosecutor Louise Arbour on bringing down warlords
Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.