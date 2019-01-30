EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How do you use an asset like Maria (Ramos)?
Jacob Zuma tells Twitter about his many, many accomplishments, and should Eskom be split into three entities, Pravin Gordhan asks
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
President Cyril Ramaphosa's comment in Davos that SA had suffered nine lost years stung his predecessor Jacob Zuma into responding on Twitter with his list accomplishments.
"Should we unbundle Eskom into three entities as is the practice worldwide?” asks public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Corrupt executives are just one of the many ailments afflicting state-owned enterprises, writes Wits School of Governance associate professor William Gumede.
Political party faithful tend to be as balanced as religious cult members when anyone questions their beliefs. But with an election looming, DA devotees need to hear out Gareth van Onselen.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Shoprite's share price fell 17% to R148.83 on Wednesday as the market reacted to a trading statement it issued at 5.30pm on Tuesday.
Vedanta CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan says the group intends investing $9bn to expand in SA and India over the next five years.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Has President Cyril Ramaphosa offered Maria Ramos a senior post in his administration, and who will Absa appoint as its next permanent CEO?