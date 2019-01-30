CARTOON: DA Zille threat

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The broken business model of many state-owned enterprises is unfixable
There is no indication of rising support for opposition parties despite evidence that incriminates senior government officials
The DA says Zille's 'ill-informed' conditional threat is not official party policy
The bank now plans to claw back the ground it lost under former parent Barclays
The ECB president believes sentiment is being weighed down by geopolitical factors but he still has faith in the underlying strength of the economy
Jardine Matheson believes an electronic trading error was the cause
European Council president Donald Tusk says the Irish border backstop is part of the withdrawal deal and is not up for negotiation
Players' contract options may depend on whether assistant coach Treu stays
Researchers are investigating whether yoga can help mental health conditions, writes Amy Kazmin
