Halting climate change requires research, development and diffusion

Consider the state of Washington’s failed “revenue-neutral” carbon tax referendum in 2016; or read any of the exam answers my students provide when asked to explain what revenue recycling means. Moreover, revenue recycling redistributes income, reducing enthusiasm among the rich and powerful, who often control levers of governments.

The alternative is to look at what it will take to reduce emissions. It’s going to require a technological revolution in the way energy is produced, so that clean sources become cheaper than dirtier ones. If that happens, there will be no need for governments or citizens to sacrifice private benefits now for public benefits later.

Research, development and diffusion

One way to make clean energy cheaper would be through an international agreement to finance basic research, development and diffusion (RD&D) of new energy technology. In such an agreement, countries with institutions capable of such advances — which happen to be the same countries that emit most of the greenhouse gases — would pledge to make unprecedented investments in national “energy freedom funds”.

Governments already invest in RD&D, not because they wish to contribute to global knowledge and innovation, but because they wish to benefit their own citizens and give their businesses a competitive advantage. These investments are fueled, for example, by American and Chinese competition for technological supremacy, and by Europe’s concerns over growing dependence on Russia for its energy needs.

Yet they could be much larger, especially in the energy sector, where early-stage RD&D has historically been neglected. Such funding has been about 2% of energy sales in the US, whereas for pharmaceuticals, it has been around 20%.

An agreement to invest in energy freedom funds would not require every country to co-operate. Technological breakthroughs can be made by countries individually, and the investments involved can be paid back to those same countries to some extent with intellectual property (IP) rights and first-mover advantages — thereby raising the incentives for diffusion. Thus, the incentives for those who invest and those who benefit are aligned — not completely, but more closely than they are in agreements to raise the cost of emissions. And with these funds, non-participating countries cannot entirely free ride on others’ contributions.

National pride

In a time of nationalism and populism, energy freedom funds would also be an easier sell. Unlike carbon taxes, RD&D investments would probably benefit all economic classes, and appeal to national pride. RD&D investments would also face less opposition from taxpayers, because redirecting money from other programmes or raising taxes overall is less salient (more diffuse) than price hikes on energy. And monitoring adherence to international commitments on energy freedom funds would be easier than monitoring emissions reductions.

While it is heartening that a growing percentage of people, including Americans, see climate change as a threat and want their governments to work with others to combat it, improved attitudes don’t change international incentives to raise the cost of emissions. Governments have stronger motivation to accelerate beneficial innovation by shifting RD&D investments toward clean energy and making them larger. There’s no guarantee that such investments will yield the breakthroughs the world needs. But compared with the certainty of failure for co-ordinated efforts to raise the price of emissions, the odds of success for energy freedom funds look pretty good.

• Ferraro is the Bloomberg distinguished professor in the Bloomberg School of Public Health, the Carey Business School and the Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

• This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bloomberg