SONGEZO ZIBI: World Economic Forum’s global risks report gave rise to gloom at meetings

Even so, the top 10 risks by impact demonstrate a similar pattern, save for weapons of mass destruction, the undisputed champion of potentially catastrophic risks to humanity. Extreme weather events, natural disasters, failure of climate change mitigation and adaption and water crises occupy positions two to five respectively. Cyber attacks, food crises and biodiversity loss come in ahead of large-scale, involuntary migration, the one phenomenon that appears to come close to US President Donald Trump’s number one policy priority — immigration.

For South Africans who have time to care about the goings-on at the WEF, the gathering seems reduced to an opportunity for convincing foreign investors to increase their investments here so we can create jobs. This also makes sense given that unemployment is the most important concern for millions of South Africans because they feel the exclusion and poverty daily.

Yet we will have more emergencies if the government does not prioritise spending on new infrastructure such as dams, and cultivating a culture of efficient use of natural resources. In turn, those emergencies may have grave political and social consequences, such as protests, societal divisions and policymaking informed by sentiment rather than facts.

The contrast between increasing global risks and their potential impact, and matters that politicians in different countries prioritise, explains the continuing impasse and why political and business leaders need to rethink their societal roles if further disintegration is to be averted. It is from clear-headed, fact-based political priorities that policymakers get the cover they need to allocate resources to the most important priorities.

Not only do they already understand these risks better, they also have the opportunity to cast a long-term, integrated view on the different variables that conspire to create what on the surface looks like the same old problems: unemployment, hunger and poor access to basic services.

It is also due to faulty framing of political and policy messaging about the symptoms of these that the much-needed transformation in societal attitudes and thinking will not take place soon. The water shortages that threatened to plunge Cape Town into crisis were hardly ever linked to climate change, one of the world’s top five risks. The fact that none of the three spheres of the government (national, provincial and municipal) was ready to deal with the crisis when it arose also demonstrates why the failure of climate change adaptation and mitigation remain a risk.

In the SA context, the topics that get people animated often have little relation or insight into these risks. The nationalisation of the Reserve Bank appears to receive significant political attention but water shortages do not, and this is unlikely to change. Extreme weather events such as floods and droughts are beginning to occur more regularly, but this is unlikely to be a regular topic of discussion, nor will it be reflected in policy-making and budget planning.