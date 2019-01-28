Gwede Mantashe must show Mining Indaba he’s willing to walk the talk

Every February delegates to the Mining Indaba in Cape Town pack the auditorium on the first day to hear SA’s mineral resources minister deliver the keynote speech. This year they will be hoping for indications of decisive policy action to arrest the long-term decline in SA’s mining sector, specifically corruption, policy uncertainty and inefficiency.

Although mining still contributes 8% of SA’s gross domestic product, the sector has declined dramatically since 1980, when it accounted for almost half of global mining by value. In the 2017 Fraser Institute report, SA’s investment attractiveness for mining companies was ranked 48th out of 91 countries.

SA has unacceptable levels of unemployment and poverty. Illegal mining is a symptom of this poverty. The only way to fix these problems is through economic growth, in which mining investment and growth play key roles.

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has taken some positive steps since his appointment a year ago, such as scrapping the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) Amendment Bill and improving on his predecessor’s mining charter. He has shown strong leadership. We believe this year’s indaba presents a good opportunity for the minister to take a step back and consider where the industry is — and present a realistic picture. The minister ought to create a climate conducive to investment and growth, and then walk the talk.

He cannot ignore the perception that SA is corrupt. He should acknowledge the mistakes that were made, for example with Eskom and Optimum Coal, and say what is being done to address those issues. He has already taken steps by temporarily closing the department of mineral resources’ (DMR’s) regional offices in Mpumalanga and Limpopo for investigation. He could reinforce that by making the point that the public service is there to serve the people, not itself. The industry would like to hear an update on what actions have followed the suspension of those two regional offices, and whether there will be prosecutions.