In SA, antenatal care is literally the difference between life and death

Some had to use private transport to take them to their antenatal appointments, which means choosing between their families eating or them accessing antenatal care. Four years on, in Mpumalanga, a health care worker who did not want to be named has told us that transport remains one of the biggest challenges the women face.

Ambulances often arrive late, especially in rural areas, which can result in grave complications for the women giving birth.

Government transport

In KwaZulu-Natal, the situation is slightly better as the community now has government transport to take them to the hospital from their local health care facility for appointments.

A local NGO volunteer says the service runs on specific days and those who require it have to book it. She said this is an improvement from four years ago, but ambulances are still unreliable, forcing women to pay for private transport in emergencies. “If you call an ambulance now, in the late afternoon, it will only come tomorrow morning,” she said.

Another finding of Amnesty’s 2014 report was a widespread fear that healthcare workers would disclose a pregnant patient’s HIV status, which resulted in many of the pregnant women and girls staying away from antenatal care.

Many women and girls incorrectly understood HIV tests to be a compulsory part of their antenatal care. This points to a lack of information, which the government must provide. This is a concerning breach of their right to informed consent and has the serious consequence of discouraging them from seeking care that is vital for them and their unborn babies.

A large part of the problems women and girls experience in accessing antenatal care are linked to the lack of adequate sexual education and access to information in communities. The Amnesty report revealed that the government had failed to ensure they receive this education. It also revealed that healthcare workers are not adequately trained to provide this information.

Gender inequality

Although the government has taken steps to reduce the high maternal mortality rate, the challenges that pregnant women and girls face are underpinned by one important factor: gender inequality.