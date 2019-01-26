Roger Stone: circle of collusion writ large in requested e-mails

We already knew that special counsel Robert Mueller was investigating Stone’s contacts with Assange through right-wing journalist Jerome Corsi and radio personality Randy Credico, who are identified in Stone’s indictment as Person 1 and Person 2, respectively.

Corsi and Credico

What’s new in the indictment is that Mueller has e-mails from Corsi and Credico that carry messages from Assange to Stone and back, particularly focused on the “October surprise” of stolen document releases by WikiLeaks.

For example, on August 2 2016, Corsi wrote to Stone that “Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps. One shortly after I’m back [from Europe]. 2d in October. Impact planned to be very damaging.” The “friend in embassy” refers to Assange, who is living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London out of fear of arrest.

The Corsi e-mail thus demonstrates that Assange was providing precise timing information to Stone, and via Stone to Trump’s campaign. That’s evidence of co-ordination.

In the same e-mail, Corsi provided Stone with specific advice to the Trump campaign based on what he was hearing from Assange about the planned leaks: “Would not hurt,” he wrote, “to start suggesting HRC old, memory bad, has stroke — neither he nor she well. I expect that much of next dump focus, setting stage for Foundation debacle.”

To the extent that the Trump campaign followed this approach after August 2, it would be further evidence of co-ordination with Assange — and by one further step, of collusion with the Russian intelligence operatives who stole the e-mails in the first place and gave them to Assange to deploy against Clinton.

(If anyone still believes that Assange is some sort of publicly interested crusader, Corsi’s e-mail also does much to dispel that. The e-mail indicated that Assange consciously intended to harm Clinton’s campaign, as Corsi helpfully explained to Stone in the same e-mail: “Time to let more than [Clinton campaign chair John Podesta] to be exposed as in bed w/enemy if they are not ready to drop HRC. That appears to be the game hackers are now about.” In other words, according to Corsi, Assange wanted Clinton’s supporters to abandon her or pay the price of having their information leaked.)

Back to Assange

The collusion also appears to have run in the other direction, from Stone to Assange. On September 18 2016, Stone sent message back to Assange via Credico.

Stone e-mailed Credico, including an article alleging wrong-doing by Clinton as secretary of state, and wrote: “Please ask [Assange] for any State or HRC e-mail from August 10 to August 30 — particularly on August 20, 2011 that mention [the subject of the article] or confirm this narrative.”