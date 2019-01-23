Xolobeni digs in its heels against miners’ habitual profiteering

Investors and outsiders may view the conduct of the Xolobeni community as economically unwise. Why would a community ravaged by high levels of joblessness and poverty object to employment opportunities, they ask?

Environmentalists and conservationists laud the conduct as refreshingly reformist and particularly considerate to the needs of future generations. But ultimately, mining-related decisions must balance competing interests, be they commercial, social, environmental or related to sustainable development. Regrettably, and as is always the case, vested commercial interest tends to eclipse other equally important developmental imperatives.

Rural mining towns across SA know all too well the unrelenting pester and excessive influence of vested commercial interests when driving a profiteering agenda. Xolobeni withstood mounting pressure and internal conflict for years, fomented in part by those driving the agenda for mining within and outside the community. Calm is yet to prevail in the community as it continues to wage legal battles against the government’s decision to issue a mining licence to an Australian company.

Interestingly, the battle lines have shifted from between the community and the mining company, to between the community and the government. A battle between two parties that are both custodians of the land and supposedly share similar interests raises disquiet.

Why is the government determined to pursue mining development against the wishes of the community, rather than supporting whatever development path they have chosen? Could this be an indication of the government flexing its muscles to protect its regulatory responsibilities, or capitulating to commercial interests, or is it simply oblivious to the legitimate concerns of the community? Clearly, something is amiss.

Granted, the Minerals and Petroleum Resource Development Act accords the government the power to issue mining licences wherever mineral deposits exist. This licensing regime is intended to regulate title to the ground and other important considerations such as health, safety, environment and responsible extraction. Other implicit considerations relate to broader economic development, job creation, tax revenue mobilisation and rent extraction. However, the recent court judgment on the matter has established that mining licensing powers are not the sole preserve of the government. The community must be consulted and give its consent to the government before mining companies can be granted licences.