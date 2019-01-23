Public transport plans come to a dead end

We are only a year from 2020, yet there is just a handful of BRT lines in cities such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay. Cape Town has made some progress with an integrated system by way of its MyCiTi network, and in a separate but notable development Gautrain has entered the scene.

This is all that has been achieved on the ground in the decade since the approval of the public transport strategy in March 2007. Why has there been so little progress? One reason may be the lack of planning capacity. There are also suggestions that corruption in one form or another has inhibited implementation in more than one city.

There are also serious concerns about affordability. In a presentation at the opening session of the 2016 SA Transport Conference, the national treasury’s deputy director-general for intergovernmental relations commented: “Bus rapid transit has heralded a shift in thinking with attention to spatial transformation, has relatively good user satisfaction where it operates, but has however resulted in very high deficits.”

However, the primary reason for the lack of progress has been the need to incorporate the informal sector minibus taxi operators into the formal sector operation implied by integrated rapid public transport networks. This is critical; according to the most recent national household travel survey, some 67% of all public transport users are carried by minibus taxis.

The lack of progress in implementation of the existing public transport strategy must surely mean that, as we reach the 2020 end-state, it is time to develop a new version. This should begin from the reality of the predominance of the minibus taxi. Like or loathe it, it is there, and if it were to disappear tomorrow our cities would grind to a halt.

One response from Business Day readers (and correspondents) might be that the apparent widespread traffic violations of the taxi drivers should be addressed. That is a perfectly rational view, though we must remember that in a road space little more than that taken up by the single-occupant private car, the taxi can be carrying (legally) more than 20 people.