CARTOON: Bosasa bribe pack

Equities take a breather, with mounting signs of slowing global growth and concerns over trade war spoiling investor appetite for risk assets
The World Economic Forum faces challenges on its deliverables as major players are absent this year
The National Prosecuting Authority is understood to have sent a letter to Duduzane Zuma’s lawyers, notifying them of the provisional withdrawal of the charges
New revelations by company’s former COO pushes governing party to either punish those who reap fraudulent rewards, or accept consequences of tolerating corruption
Task team’s options include a substantial debt bailout and utility’s break-up into three parts
SA had has run out of space to use macroeconomic policy to promote economic growth
Gold’s traditional status as a haven asset has been called into question in some recent periods of volatility
Zimbabwe owes $7.4bn in external debt and needs to pay $1.2bn of that in 2019, most of it to the World Bank and the African Development Bank
Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova secured her place in the semifinals after an epic three-set fight with the US player
Masterclass by Igshaan Adams, Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year, is rooted in his historical identity as a queer, coloured Muslim in Cape Town, writes Nabeel Allie
