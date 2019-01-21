SA financial regulations are still caught in a time-warp

Access to finance is fundamental to society’s prosperity and development. According to the UN, more than 2-billion people are currently excluded from mainstream financial services.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates once said people did not need banks, they needed banking services, and predicted that banks would soon cease to exist.

Traditional banks are failing to close the financial exclusion gap — many people do not trust banks and find their financial products unaffordable. As a result, many poor people choose to keep their money at home and get credit informally.

In SA more than 70% of the adult population have transactional bank accounts. However, this masks reality as most people withdraw their money as soon as it is deposited into their accounts. Even though SA has one of the most robust and sophisticated banking sectors in the world, most transactions are still done through cash.

Financial inclusion requires the availability and adoption of financial products (transactional, payments, savings, credit and insurance). SA has a high rate of adoption of transactional accounts but poor usage of financial products. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reported that less than 20% of South Africans have life insurance.

The challenge of financial exclusion is not going to be solved by large banks but by innovative fintech players. For the past year, after meeting multiple bankers, I concluded that large banks are either not interested in, or are incapable of, serving those at the bottom of the pyramid because of low margins.

Harvard professor Clay Christensen observed that large incumbents do not have commercial incentives to serve the underserved. It makes business sense for banks to focus only on clients who can pay, but unfortunately, this perpetuates poverty and inequality.