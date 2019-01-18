Opinion

CARTOON: Spilling Bosasa’s beans

18 January 2019 - 05:03 Brandan Reynolds
Three bombshells from day one of Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony

Agrizzi is the former Bosasa COO, which was the beneficiary of huge contracts with the state and has been implicated in widespread corruption
18 hours ago

Bosasa claims it has no contracts with Cyril Ramaphosa’s son

DA leader Mmusi Maimane submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act request to Bosasa to reveal Andile Ramaphosa's history with the company
1 month ago

Bosasa spent up to R6m a month on bribes‚ says former COO Angelo Agrizzi

Former COO tells Zondo inquiry how firm paid for mining and state-institution tenders
1 day ago

Agrizzi testifies on Bosasa ‘bribe money’ vault video

The cash-filled vault was used to pay bribes — and pay off staff to keep quiet about them
17 hours ago

Former Bosasa COO says union head took groceries as bribe to secure Sasol contract

Agrizzo is expected to implicate a number of well-connected people and seeks to show how Bosasa allegedly corruptly received business from the state ...
1 day ago

All Bosasa’s state contracts were tainted by corruption, says Angelo Agrizzi

Even contracts not based on corruption, once awarded, ‘corruption crept in’
15 hours ago
