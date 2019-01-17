The economy can’t shrug off the US shutdown forever

And in the meantime, many government services are simply not being provided. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is struggling to perform security screenings for air travel, leading to long lines and congestion. The loss of those services will undoubtedly gum up the wheels of the American economy.

In addition to those 800,000 workers, a much larger number of government contractors is going without pay. The shutdown is reducing payments to contractors by about $245m a day, or about 0.4% of daily GDP. Some estimates put the number of workers who will be affected at more than 4-million — and unlike government employees, contractors won’t receive backpay once the shutdown ends.

Together, those 4-million contractors and the 800,000 furloughed employees constitute about 3% of the country’s labour force. That number is heading into territory that could have macro-economic implications: for comparison, the increase in unemployment in the typical recession is usually about 2% to 4%. Furloughed workers and unpaid contractors are not quite the same as unemployment, but the macro-economic spillovers might be comparable.

But the real damage to the economy could come not from cutbacks by workers, but from reduced investment by companies. Private investment tends to be more volatile than either consumption or GDP; in good times it soars, and in bad times it plunges.

Companies might delay investment due to regulatory disruptions — already there are ominous signs. Thanks to the lack of government workers to grant regulatory approval, new products from aircraft to beer to trucks can’t be released. This uncertainty will almost certainly give companies pause about investing. If anxieties about the decline in demand due to the shutdown make companies even more reluctant to invest, the result could be that many businesses stampede for the exits.