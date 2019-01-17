Opinion

SECOND TAKE: THE GUARDIAN

GUARDIAN, NO RIGHTS Rejection of May’s Brexit pact a killer blow

The prime minister’s minority government has now been defeated no fewer than 28 times

17 January 2019 - 05:01
Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London on January 16, 2019 ahead of prime minister's questions to be followed by a debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in the government Prime Minister Theresa May faced a confidence vote on Wednesday after MPs overwhelmingly rejected her deal on leaving the EU, raising fears of a disorderly "no-deal" Brexit. Picture: AFP/PAUL ELLIS
Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London on January 16, 2019 ahead of prime minister's questions to be followed by a debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in the government Prime Minister Theresa May faced a confidence vote on Wednesday after MPs overwhelmingly rejected her deal on leaving the EU, raising fears of a disorderly "no-deal" Brexit. Picture: AFP/PAUL ELLIS

The overwhelming and decisive rejection by British MPs of Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement with the EU is a shattering blow to her authority.

She spent two years negotiating a deal, which in substance is the opposite of what she said she wanted in public, only to see it repudiated by parliament. Her minority government has now been defeated on no fewer than 28 occasions.

Britain is leaving the EU within weeks and May leads a cabinet that is hopelessly split, a party that is riven with disagreements and a country that is deeply divided. Yet the UK does not have to settle for the Hobson’s choice of the May deal or no deal. The trouble is the Tory party is split between those who want a deal and those who do not. May has intensified the divisions within her party, rather than resolve them.

In the current circumstances, there is no majority in parliament for any of the alternative Brexit deals. This could lead to a disaster: Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal. That is why MPs must remove it as an option.

The opposition Labour party has triggered a vote of no confidence in the government but is unlikely to win. That points to the need for a mechanism to allow a Commons majority to take control of the Brexit process. But to have other options would require asking the EU for more time. 

It requires parliamentary co-operation of the kind hitherto unseen. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and May ought not to stand in the way of such dealings. 

The question Britain faces is whether there can be a durable relationship between Brexit Britain and the EU, which allows both to co-operate on the basis of shared interests and values. The country now faces a situation without precedent in its constitutional history: how to reconcile the sovereignty of the people with the sovereignty of parliament. 

The Brexit vote was driven by stagnant wages, regional disparities and a soulless form of capital accumulation. These were not caused by the EU, nor will they be solved by leaving it. Only policies enacted by purposeful government can do that. /London, January 16

